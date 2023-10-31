Survey to begin of Historic Gulf View Section of Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced that it has hired Chronicle Heritage to conduct a historic structures survey of the Gulf View Section of Venice.

Beginning this week, field workers will be canvassing the streets, documenting and photographing buildings constructed prior to 1960 as part of their field work. This includes areas of downtown and parts northwest of downtown.

The City is required to regularly survey areas in Venice that may hold historically significant structures. It has been almost 40 years since the City has had any professional survey work performed. Chronicle Heritage, with offices in Tampa, will be in Venice over the next couple of weeks to conduct field work on the Gulf View Section.

Once completed, the final survey report will provide the City’s Historical Resources Division and the Historic and Architectural Preservation Board with updated information on which historic structures remain since the previous survey, as well as provide information on more modern historic structures.

The report will also provide guidance on identifying historic resources that may be eligible for both the Local Register of Historic Resources and the National Register of Historic Places.

