Selah Freedom advocate speaks out after ‘Operation Refuge’ arrests

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On the heels of a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office sting operation, several sex offenders and businesses profiting from prostitution are facing criminal charges.

ABC7′s Brigham Harris interviewed Gabrielle Triplett, a sex trafficking survivor and volunteer advocate of Selah Freedom in Sarasota.

Selah Freedom is an organization that helps trafficking victims get back on their feet.

After seeing video of MCSO’s surprise arrest of sex workers and sexual predators, Triplett says it hit extremely close to home.

“It’s actually going to make me cry because my heart goes out to these people. It’s truly such a tough situation to be in,” Triplett said.

Sheriff Rick Wells says “Operation Refuge” is not only bringing criminals to justice, but also one victim to relief.

“She was paying off a debt that was owed for that exchange, for bringing her to the U.S.,” Wells said. “Sometimes when you’re dealing with victims of human trafficking it takes a lot of time, you have to build a lot of trust before they will seek out that help.”

Triplett says that trust does not come easy from the perspective of the victim either.

“Fear that they’re going to get in trouble if they speak up or fear that their trafficker might come find them and punish them for speaking up for themselves,” Triplett said.

She says her reality for years was trying to do just that: escape.

“I’m lucky that I’m alive today. My trafficker found out that I was trying to escape so he shot me in the chest, and the bullet was close to my heart. I could easily be not sitting here right now,” Triplett said.

Triplett urges anyone who is a victim of human trafficking to follow her example and get the help they need and deserve.

“They don’t have to continue to feel like they have to live like that. There’s more to life than what they’re going through,” she said.

To learn more about Selah Freedom, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.