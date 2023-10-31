Advertise With Us
Palmetto Police still searching for missing juvenile

Yuliza Perez
Yuliza Perez(Palmetto Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto Police are looking for 15 year-old Yuliza Perez.

Yuliza was last seen on Friday, Oct. 27 when she contacted her mother through FaceTime. She was reportedly fine at that time. Her mother has not seen or heard from Yuliza since and believes that she has run away.

Yuliza was last seen wearing an off-white letterman-style hoodie with “Los Angelas” printed on the front in green letters.

Persons with information about Yuliza Perez or her whereabouts are urged to contact the Palmetto Police Department at 941-723-4587. Persons may also contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or at manateecrimestoppers.com. Persons providing information may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

