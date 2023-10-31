Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

NICU babies celebrate Halloween in homemade costumes

The Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers create costumes for the babies every year. (Source: Cleveland Clinic/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (Gray News) – A hospital in Ohio is making sure its NICU babies don’t miss out on their first Halloween.

The Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers create costumes for the babies every year so they can celebrate the holiday in style.

This year’s costumes include a pirate, monkey, tiger, owl, Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

“Halloween has never been sweeter!” the hospital wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video of the babies.

According to WOIO, each baby also got a crocheted hat, handmade by the grandmother of one of the Cleveland Clinic’s NICU graduates. Her granddaughter was born on Halloween 11 years ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
Tyrell Phillips, arrested in connection to Sunday morning's Ybor City shooting.
22-year-old arrested in connection to Ybor shooting
A sunset over the Ringling Bridge
First Alert Traffic: Closures on Ringling Bridge
'Operation Refuge' results in several arrests
‘Operation Refuge’ nets multiple arrests for human trafficking

Latest News

Former Richland County corrections officer Mark Cooper faces homicide charges.
GRAPHIC: Trial begins for former Ohio corrections officer facing homicide charges
FILE - Students hug at a memorial outside of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021....
Investigation finds a threat assessment should have been done before Michigan school shooting
Manatee County Crime Stoppers hosts ‘Halloween Safe Kids Night’
The Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers create costumes for the babies every year. (Source:...
NICU babies celebrate Halloween in homemade costumes