Manatee County Crime Stoppers hosts ‘Halloween Safe Kids Night’

(MGN Online)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Crime Stoppers are teaming up with many organizations for their 20th Annual “Halloween Safe Kids Night.”

This is a free event, which will offer some spooktacular games, lots of treats and a costume contest.

The event will be held Tuesday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This will be in the Mosaic Arena at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto.

