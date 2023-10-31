Manatee County Crime Stoppers hosts ‘Halloween Safe Kids Night’
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Crime Stoppers are teaming up with many organizations for their 20th Annual “Halloween Safe Kids Night.”
This is a free event, which will offer some spooktacular games, lots of treats and a costume contest.
The event will be held Tuesday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
This will be in the Mosaic Arena at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto.
