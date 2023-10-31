Local and state officials give Halloween safety tips

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Happy Halloween! The Sarasota Police Department and The Florida Highway Patrol shared tips with us on how everyone can have a fun and safe holiday.

Although the night is all about trick or treating and costumes, the date comes with a scary title. Halloween is the deadliest day for pedestrians under the age of 17.

Last year Florida saw 2,500 crashes on Halloween, with 137 injuries, and 21 deaths. That number has rose from 14 the previous year.

Cynthia McGlaughlin, from the Sarasota Police Department, says kids should ‘stick to the sidewalks don’t just run into the streets.’ She adds ‘If your costume is dark try to get some reflective tape, a flashlight, or a glow stick, that way you are visible to drivers.’

Senior Trooper Kennth Watson from the Florida Highway Patrol notes that the costumes won’t always be bright, and drivers need to be aware. ‘Not all of the kids will have LED lights with them,’ he says. ‘They will not be wearing bright clothing.’ ‘Be on the lookout for these little goblins that are going to be out this evening,’ he continued.

Both the local and state officials warn drivers to be extra cautious and aware of their surroundings. They also suggest trick or treaters stay in groups and pay attention to what’s going on around them.

