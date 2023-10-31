‘Jeep Mean Green’ haunts the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s bone chilling, has lit up green eyes that will keep you up at night, and its right here on the Suncoast!

“I think it’s great that I see how many people enjoy it because it was a lot of hard work. It makes me happy that other people like it.

Tracy Prandine is on her third year of decorating her Jeep in the month of October for Halloween. The vehicle she has named “Jeep Mean Green” has since gone viral on social media.

“Anyone who comes here is taking pictures with this jeep. Everybody knows about this car. Everything lights up on it, says Suncoast resident Andrew Hooey.Tracy has made sure that everything is strapped onto the car safe with zip ties. This year her brand new addition is a massive skeleton on the back.

No matter your age, everyone wants to check out the haunting automobile.

”Young ones, older ones, all ages. From little 3-year-old all the way up to 80,” says Tracy.

Tracy will continue to make this a holiday tradition, and can’t wait to decorate her car for Christmas.

”It’s a little humbling. You think people are going to like, it but you don’t realize how many,” says Tracy.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.