Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

‘Jeep Mean Green’ haunts the Suncoast

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By Brendan Mackey
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s bone chilling, has lit up green eyes that will keep you up at night, and its right here on the Suncoast!

“I think it’s great that I see how many people enjoy it because it was a lot of hard work. It makes me happy that other people like it.

Tracy Prandine is on her third year of decorating her Jeep in the month of October for Halloween. The vehicle she has named “Jeep Mean Green” has since gone viral on social media.

“Anyone who comes here is taking pictures with this jeep. Everybody knows about this car. Everything lights up on it, says Suncoast resident Andrew Hooey.Tracy has made sure that everything is strapped onto the car safe with zip ties. This year her brand new addition is a massive skeleton on the back.

No matter your age, everyone wants to check out the haunting automobile.

”Young ones, older ones, all ages. From little 3-year-old all the way up to 80,” says Tracy.

Tracy will continue to make this a holiday tradition, and can’t wait to decorate her car for Christmas.

”It’s a little humbling. You think people are going to like, it but you don’t realize how many,” says Tracy.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Tyrell Phillips, arrested in connection to Sunday morning's Ybor City shooting.
22-year-old arrested in connection to Ybor shooting
A sunset over the Ringling Bridge
First Alert Traffic: Closures on Ringling Bridge
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
'Operation Refuge' results in several arrests
‘Operation Refuge’ nets multiple arrests for human trafficking

Latest News

This area basically encompasses downtown and the area northwest of downtown. (
Survey to begin of Historic Gulf View Section of Venice
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
Jeep Mean Green
Manatee County will be shutting off water to a number of homes along Cortez Road West Wednesday...
Water line work to cut service Wednesday along Cortez Road West
Nothing scary about the weather
First Alert Weather: Boo-tiful Halloween forecast