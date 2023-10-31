First Alert Weather: Boo-tiful Halloween forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It will be a warm but tranquil weather day. High temperatures will remain above normal, and dew points will remain comfortable throughout the afternoon and evening, with “feels like” temperatures never reaching above the 80s. The winds will be slightly stronger than yesterday but will significantly increase tomorrow. Despite a cold front approaching from the north, we will remain dry throughout the day and night. During the evening trick-or-treating hours, temperatures will start in the low 80s before gradually dropping to the mid-70s by 8 pm.

Once the cold front moves south tonight, we will experience a noticeable increase in wind speeds. Wind gusts tomorrow, especially in the evening and overnight, will exceed 30 mph, with sustained winds occasionally exceeding 20 mph. This fresh breeze behind the cold front will bring in much drier air and slightly cooler temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s, with significantly lower humidity.

The coolest night of the week will be Wednesday night when Thursday morning temperatures will fall into the upper 50s. Starting on Friday, we will gradually warm back up into the mid-80s and remain breezy into the weekend. With the dry air behind the front in place, we will have a rain-free week, except for the possibility of a brief, short-lived sprinkle that may occur by the end of the week.

