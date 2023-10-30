Advertise With Us
Ybor City community reacts to deadly Sunday shooting

Ybor city shooting reaction
Ybor city shooting reaction(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -With two confirmed dead, and over a dozen hospitalized, Sunday morning’s shooting on 7th Ave. east in Ybor City, has residents shaken up.

“Its hard. You come to have fun with your family, and you know, something like that-- you could get shot for no reason. People are stupid sometimes,” said Louis, a nearby resident.

Other members of the Ybor City community, here for a Halloween vacation, say this didn’t fit their plans.

“Its scary, you know? I wanted to leave when we got here because if you don’t know what happened, the shooter could still be about,” said one.

Tanja and her friends visiting from Austria, said they never expected to narrowly miss a disaster on their trip.

With only a few days to spend in Florida, some said they are eager to get back to home, where they feel more safe.

Tanja said, “In Austria we’ve had threats, but its never as often as there is here. So I guess it’ll be refreshing to get back and not have to worry.”

