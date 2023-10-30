Advertise With Us
Suncoast residents react to Ybor City shooting

WWSB ABC7 News at Noon
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Ybor City shooting that killed two and injured 16 early Sunday morning is raising concerns for residents an hour south in Sarasota.

Thousands of locals stepped out to Main Street for a Halloween block party over the weekend, and now they are thankful that something so violent didn’t happen in their neck of the woods.

Although they mention how often and how fast these shootings can happen.

ABC7 spoke with three women who have lived in Sarasota for a few years.

“There’s no safety anymore, anywhere,” said Shelley. “The shooting was close, scary close,” she continued.

“You’re just not surprised to hear it,” said her friend Mary. “It has happened in so many different cities, that it’s almost like an epidemic, and it’s very, very scary,” she added.

The women think that something needs to change.

“The gun laws have to be tightened up somehow,” Mary said.

