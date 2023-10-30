‘Operation Refuge’ nets multiple arrests for human trafficking

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced several arrests in a Human Trafficking sting.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations, Crimes Against Children and the Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Task Force conducted a multi-faceted human trafficking operation, dubbed “Operation Refuge,” that consisted of search warrants at illicit massage parlors as well as undercover operations focused on victim recovery and arrests of individuals knowingly participating in human trafficking.

Operation Refuge resulted in 17 arrests and the recovery of one victim. Detectives also gathered information on other possible victims.

On Oct. 26 and Oct. 27, detectives conducted simultaneous undercover operations focused on combating human trafficking and arresting individuals responding to online advertisements for sex with minors. 189 people responded to the ads on adult websites and knowingly inquired about meeting minors for sex. In each of those 189 contacts with the chatters, the ages of the girls were given and the subjects continued to engage in conversation with the chatters. Of those who inquired, six males made arrangements to meet up with a minor and were subsequently arrested after money was exchanged.

Those arrested include:

Jerome Jeffson (26) – Engaging in Human Trafficking Labor, Traveling to Meet a Minor, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Comm Device.

Marckendy Dariste (32) - Engaging in Human Trafficking Labor, Traveling to Meet a Minor.

Edward Aji (35) - Engaging in Human Trafficking Labor, Traveling to Meet a Minor, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Comm Device.

Juan Ojeda (29) - Engaging in Human Trafficking Labor, Traveling to Meet q Minor, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Comm Device.

Miguel De La Cruz (21) - Engaging in Human Trafficking Labor, Traveling to Meet a Minor, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Comm Device.

Andrew Lang (44) - Engaging in Human Trafficking Labor, Traveling to Meet a Minor, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Comm Device.

10 females were arrested for prostitution during the same two-day period when they came to a hotel after communicating with undercover chatters and took payment in exchange for sexual acts. Detectives recovered one known victim of human trafficking and are currently investigating other connections to human trafficking. More victims are likely, and charges are pending for another individual identified through the operation.

As the third part of Operation Refuge, detectives served three search warrants at the following massage businesses. Charges are pending for Deriving Support from the Proceeds of Prostitution for:

The owner of Royal Relaxation (1248 Whitfield Avenue)

An employee at Latin Relaxation (1417 Cortez Road West).

VIP Sauna (7325 North Tamiami Trail) was cited for numerous business violations by Manatee County Code Enforcement. Detectives continue to work with Code Enforcement to permanently shut down the businesses. Sun Spa (8251 15th St E, Sarasota) has already been closed as result of Operation Refuge.

