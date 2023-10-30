SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is the last day to apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Idalia.

FEMA provides relief for anyone dealing with property damage ranging from vehicles to small businesses, after a natural disaster.

The government agency sent out a Mobile Disaster Relief Center at St. Armand’s Circle last month to help residents who needed assistance.

You can apply for assistance at FEMA.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.