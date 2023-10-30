Advertise With Us
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is the last day to apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Idalia.

FEMA provides relief for anyone dealing with property damage ranging from vehicles to small businesses, after a natural disaster.

The government agency sent out a Mobile Disaster Relief Center at St. Armand’s Circle last month to help residents who needed assistance.

You can apply for assistance at FEMA.

