‘I saw stars’: GPD officer chokes woman and breaks into apartment, report states

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville Police Department officer is facing felony charges after being arrested for allegedly breaking into a woman’s apartment and strangling her.

According to the arrest report for Christopher Bivins, 29, a GPD officer, he met the victim on Friday night at Simons, a nightclub, while off duty. Bivins and the victim were previously in an intimate relationship.

Bivins and the woman got into an argument as they were leaving the club. They left in separate vehicles. On the way to her apartment, the victim got multiple calls from the front gate about someone trying to get into the complex. When she got to her apartment, her door and doorframe were damaged.

Inside, Bivins was waiting for her. The woman told officers, Bivins grabbed her by the neck and took her to the floor. He kneeled on top of her while strangling her. The victim said she “saw stars” and thought she was going to die.

Bivins let the victim go just before she lost consciousness. She left the apartment and Bivins threw her personal items off the balcony.

When questioned by detectives, Bivins said he was drunk and only remembered parking his truck across the street from the victim’s apartment complex.

He was charged with battery by strangulation, burglary, grand theft, and property damage. Mugshots of officers accused of crimes can be withheld from the public per Florida law. Bivins was selected as “GPD Officer of the Month” for August 2023.

