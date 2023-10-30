Advertise With Us
Hot and Dry First of the Week, then Cold Front Arrives

Tracking New Disturbance in Caribbean
Two Tropical Disturbances
Two Tropical Disturbances(station)
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Overnight temperatures will cool to the upper 60s and remain dry with a light breeze. Your Monday morning wake-up will have clear and dry conditions, which will continue throughout he day. Beginning Tuesday evening and into Wednesday a cold front makes its way to the Suncoast. Wednesday will be a heads up First Alert Weather Day because this front will bring cooler temperatures and windy conditions to the Suncoast. However, dry air will remain. High temperatures will drop to the upper 70s. Lows will dip to the upper 50s Thursday morning.

Monday will be the best boating day with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be around two to one foot with a light chop. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions out at sea. However, by Tuesday evening and into Wednesday, winds and seas will become gusty and rough with the arrival of a cold front. A small craft advisory will likely be issued Tuesday evening, Wednesday and potentially Thursday.

Beachgoers will have pleasant conditions at the beaches on Monday with high temperatures in the mid 80s. The ultra violet index will be in the high category at the peak of the afternoon. Gulf water temperatures in the mid 70s remain refreshing.

In the tropics, a new disturbance has appeared in the Caribbean Sea Sunday. It is showing characteristics for slow development and is moving in a westward direction between 10 and 15mph toward Central America. It has a 30% chance of development within seven days. Meanwhile, a new disturbance located a couple hundred miles east of the Bahamas, has a 40% chance to develop within two and seven days. If it develops, it will likely falter by Tuesday as strong upper level winds and dry air prevent further organization.

New Disturbance
Watch Out for Werewolves Overnight with a Full Moon and Cool Temps