Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Traffic: Closures on Ringling Bridge

A sunset over the Ringling Bridge
A sunset over the Ringling Bridge(Norm Schimmel | WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There will be lane closures on the John Ringling Causeway Bridge starting the evening of Monday, Oct. 3 .

The work will be conducted primarily during nighttime/overnight hours with a single lane closure.

🚧 The John Ringling Causeway Bridge will remain OPEN during work.

🚧 The single lane closure will be in effect 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

🚧 Limited single-side sidewalk closures will occur with detours posted.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrell Phillips, arrested in connection to Sunday morning's Ybor City shooting.
BREAKING: 22-year-old arrested in connection to Ybor shooting
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Sarasota traffic stop leads to over 200g of marijuana
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Palmetto woman dies in crash; 11-year-old survives
WWSB Generic Stock 6
North Port felon drug and guns dealer busted
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: Casey Key Road closed starting Monday
WWSB Generic Stock 6
First Alert Traffic: Injury crash reported on I-75 in North Port
Tallevast Road & US 301 crash.
Two dead in seven-car crash on US 301
Crash on I-75 NB near Linger Lodge Road
First Alert Traffic: NB 75 backup due to crash near Linger Lodge Rd