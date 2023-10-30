First Alert Traffic: Closures on Ringling Bridge

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There will be lane closures on the John Ringling Causeway Bridge starting the evening of Monday, Oct. 3 .

The work will be conducted primarily during nighttime/overnight hours with a single lane closure.

🚧 The John Ringling Causeway Bridge will remain OPEN during work.

🚧 The single lane closure will be in effect 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

🚧 Limited single-side sidewalk closures will occur with detours posted.

