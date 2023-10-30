Community reacts to three-tiered human trafficking sting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A sting operation organized by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in several arrests of sexual predators, the closing of at least one business and more pending charges.

This is something community members are saying is long overdue.

“I’m thrilled. Especially in our neighborhood, we’ve talked about it a lot. We’ve talked with our county commissioner a lot and he’s been saying changes are coming and we’ve been waiting for over a year now,” said Brittany Merring, a Manatee County resident.

Merring is also a mother of two young kids. She says with these predators off the streets, she has more peace of mind but there’s still more to be done.

“There’s business just around there that we don’t frequent because we feel like its unsafe. It’s stingy or dirty looking, so I know people were arrested, but the next thing for me is that those businesses are completely shut down,” said Mike Holderness, a business owner on Tamiami Trail neighboring one of the spas that was raided by deputies.

As a longtime resident of the area, he says these changes are much needed in the community.

“Am I surprised that this kind of activity has been going on? No. It’s been going on for many many years, but I’m glad we’re at least taking a step forward. It’s going to help everybody,” said Holderness.

