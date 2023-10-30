City of North Port announces Nov. 4 community yard sale

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - On Nov. 4, The City of North Port will be hosting a community yard sale. The event will be at the City Center Front Green, right by City Hall at 4970 City Hall Boulevard.

Like any other yard sale, North port residents will be able to buy from others also living in the area, but for the City of North Port yard sale there will be a Craft’s Corner where shoppers will have the chance to support local businesses and buy their handmade, one-of-a-kind items.

Free parking and admission is available.

