Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

What are you wearing this Halloween?

Less boo for your buck: For the second Halloween in a row, US candy inflation hits double digits
Less boo for your buck: For the second Halloween in a row, US candy inflation hits double digits(Pexels | MGN)
By Cade Snell
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s an age-old question--”what should i be for Halloween?” As it turns out, it can also be an expensive one.

According to the National Retain Association, Halloween spending may reach as high as 12.2 billion dollars this year, 4 billion of that on decorations alone.

With all that being said--let us see your pictures! What are you doing for Halloween? Are you dressing up this year? What about your kids, or even your pets?

Sharing is caring, and we’ve made it easy. If you’re on mysuncoast.com, all you have to do it click on the Share It! tab.

Be sure to include your name so we know where to give the credit! If you want to let us know how much you’re spending, go ahead and include that too, and we’ll start crunching the numbers for Suncoast residents.

Happy haunting!

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Breaking News wwsb generic
BREAKING: Shooter terrorizes Tampa neighborhood early Sunday morning
graphic
The Heat goes on for the weekend. But a change is coming.
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Crash kills cyclist not using safety lights
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspect in robbery

Latest News

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Palmetto woman dies in crash; 11-year-old survives
Watch as ABC7's Summer Smith talks about the consequences of teen binge drinking.
Teen Binge Drinking
graphic
No Tricks, just Treats in our Suncoast forecast!
WWSB Generic Stock 6
North Port felon drug and guns dealer busted
Breaking News wwsb generic
BREAKING: Shooter terrorizes Tampa neighborhood early Sunday morning