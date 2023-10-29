What are you wearing this Halloween?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s an age-old question--”what should i be for Halloween?” As it turns out, it can also be an expensive one.

According to the National Retain Association, Halloween spending may reach as high as 12.2 billion dollars this year, 4 billion of that on decorations alone.

With all that being said--let us see your pictures! What are you doing for Halloween? Are you dressing up this year? What about your kids, or even your pets?

Sharing is caring, and we’ve made it easy. If you’re on mysuncoast.com, all you have to do it click on the Share It! tab.

Be sure to include your name so we know where to give the credit! If you want to let us know how much you’re spending, go ahead and include that too, and we’ll start crunching the numbers for Suncoast residents.

Happy haunting!

