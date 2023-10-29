Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Watch Out for Werewolves Overnight with a Full Moon and Cool Temps

New Disturbance near Dominican Republic
New Disturbance
New Disturbance(station)
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Goblin and ghouls celebrating Halloween this Saturday evening will experience a cool, dry overnight with a full moon ripe for werewolves. Temperatures will be in the low 70s most of the evening, and dip to the upper 60s near coastal cities by daylight. Inland counties can expect it a few degrees cooler. Sunday will repeat with highs in the upper 80s, feeling hot but not humid.

Dry air and easterly winds remain dominant. It will be breezy for boaters with winds out of the northeast ten to fifteen knots and gusts up to 20 knots. Beach conditions will be favorable with plenty of sunshine, dry skies and low humidity. Gulf water temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. The ultra violet index will be high, therefore sunscreen is recommended.

In the tropics, a new disturbance is attempting to organize about 200 miles north of the Dominican Republic. Within one day it has jumped to a 50% chance of developing into a depression within two or five days. If the system becomes a depression or tropical storm over the next two days, it will likely be short-lived according to the National Hurricane Center. By Monday, upper level winds should be too strong for further development. The path of the current disturbance is projected to turn northward toward the east of the Bahamas. Meanwhile, the disturbance in the Caribbean Sea has dissipated and lost hope of organizing.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
graphic
The Heat goes on for the weekend. But a change is coming.
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Crash kills cyclist not using safety lights
DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN?
Bradenton police need help identifying man in surveillance photos
The City of Sarasota celebrating Veterans Day with their annual parade.
City of Sarasota getting ready for annual Veterans Day Parade

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
First Alert Weather - 11pm October 26, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
First Alert Weather - 11pm October 25, 2023
graphic
The Heat goes on for the weekend. But a change is coming.
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast Weekends Weather Saturday