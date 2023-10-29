Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Trick or Triples Tennis Event on Oct. 29

Payne Park Tennis Center is hosting the Trick or Triples Tennis Event on Sunday, Oct. 29.
Payne Park Tennis Center is hosting the Trick or Triples Tennis Event on Sunday, Oct. 29.(KAUZ/KAUZ)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Payne Park Tennis Center is hosting their first ever Trick or Triples Tennis Event on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event, which is hosted by the City of Sarasota Parks & Recreation Department, will also feature a costume contest with prizes sponsored by the United States Tennis Association.

Admission is free for Payne Park tennis Center pass holders and $10 for non-passholders, although costume-wearers can save $5.

Light refreshments will also be served.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN?
Bradenton police need help identifying man in surveillance photos
Stanley Noel
Suspect in custody after standoff in Manatee County
Bullet Hole Gun Shop
Local gun store owner speaks out on weapon used in deadly Maine shootings
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspect in robbery
graphic
The Heat goes on for the weekend. But a change is coming.

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Cardinal Mooney Lady Cougars Volleyball Team
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Sarasota man killed in motorcycle crash, FHP trooper involved
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
At least 16 people dead after multiple shootings in Maine
The City of Sarasota celebrating Veterans Day with their annual parade.
City of Sarasota getting ready for annual Veterans Day Parade