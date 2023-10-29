Trick or Triples Tennis Event on Oct. 29

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Payne Park Tennis Center is hosting their first ever Trick or Triples Tennis Event on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event, which is hosted by the City of Sarasota Parks & Recreation Department, will also feature a costume contest with prizes sponsored by the United States Tennis Association.

Admission is free for Payne Park tennis Center pass holders and $10 for non-passholders, although costume-wearers can save $5.

Light refreshments will also be served.

