Sun Outdoors Sarasota to host first Sarasota Sun Open pickleball tournament

The event is open for all ages.
The event is open for all ages.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - From Nov. 2-5, Sun Outdoors Sarasota will present the first ever pickleball tournament in the area: the Sarasota Sun Open, in support of the Humane Society of Sarasota County. Sun Outdoors Sarasota is East of I-75 on Fruitville road.

The event will feature a Round Robin Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 2, followed by a Senior Day on Friday, Nov. 3.

Saturday, Nov. 4 will see Mixed Doubles face off and Sunday will wrap up the tournament with Men & women’s Double Elimination.

The entry fee for the event is set at $50 with a $300 cash prize for first place, $200 for second, and $300 for third.

Free drink tickets will be given out to participants, vendors will also be available.

