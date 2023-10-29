Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Senior Friendship Center hosts first Heart Happy Health Fair

Heart Happy Health Fair
Heart Happy Health Fair(WWSB)
By Rob Wells
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While the Senior Friendship Center in Venice is a place for older adults to stay active, this week, it also gave visitors a chance to invest in their health. It was all part of the Center’s first Heart Happy Health Fair. Organizers said more than a dozen booths featuring various health and service vendors were part of the forum to help educate people on chronic diseases, and information on how to prevent them. Health screenings on everything from high blood pressure to heart disease played a pivotal role.

There were also dance fitness sessions,  and food demonstrations. Venice resident Gail Davey stopped by to check out the event. She said besides getting good health information, the social aspect of growing older is especially important to her. “I think that senior citizens have to get out with people, they have to exercise, and make sure they don’t get lonely” Davey said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sarasota is currently home to 367,897 adults, with 156,703 of those classified as senior citizens. They also say heart disease accounts for two out of every ten deaths in Florida.

“Obviously longevity is everyone’s goal, but we want our seniors to be healthy they don’t always have access and we want to provide that for them,” said Tracie Cardwell, Marketing and Communications Director for Senior Friendship Center. Cardwell hopes to host additional similar events in the future with added service providers. For more information visit: Friendship Centers.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Breaking News wwsb generic
BREAKING: Shooters terrorize Tampa entertainment district early Sunday morning
graphic
The Heat goes on for the weekend. But a change is coming.
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Crash kills cyclist not using safety lights
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspect in robbery

Latest News

Less boo for your buck: For the second Halloween in a row, US candy inflation hits double digits
What are you wearing this Halloween?
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Palmetto woman dies in crash; 11-year-old survives
Watch as ABC7's Summer Smith talks about the consequences of teen binge drinking.
Teen Binge Drinking
graphic
No Tricks, just Treats in our Suncoast forecast!