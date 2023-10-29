Senior Friendship Center hosts first Heart Happy Health Fair

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While the Senior Friendship Center in Venice is a place for older adults to stay active, this week, it also gave visitors a chance to invest in their health. It was all part of the Center’s first Heart Happy Health Fair. Organizers said more than a dozen booths featuring various health and service vendors were part of the forum to help educate people on chronic diseases, and information on how to prevent them. Health screenings on everything from high blood pressure to heart disease played a pivotal role.

There were also dance fitness sessions, and food demonstrations. Venice resident Gail Davey stopped by to check out the event. She said besides getting good health information, the social aspect of growing older is especially important to her. “I think that senior citizens have to get out with people, they have to exercise, and make sure they don’t get lonely” Davey said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sarasota is currently home to 367,897 adults, with 156,703 of those classified as senior citizens. They also say heart disease accounts for two out of every ten deaths in Florida.

“Obviously longevity is everyone’s goal, but we want our seniors to be healthy they don’t always have access and we want to provide that for them,” said Tracie Cardwell, Marketing and Communications Director for Senior Friendship Center. Cardwell hopes to host additional similar events in the future with added service providers. For more information visit: Friendship Centers.

