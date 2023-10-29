Sarasota traffic stop leads to over 200g of marijuana

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It began with a missing headlight, and it ended with one man in jail awaiting felony charges.

Officers pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta because the headlight was completely absent from the passenger side, and when they got closer, the reek of marijuana became obvious. Neither the driver, Danyel Black, nor his brother in the backseat, Dione Black, had a marijuana card.

Both brothers also swore that they didn’t have any weapons in the vehicle, but one officer said that he saw a black GLOCK box under Dione’s foot. Danyel insisted that they didn’t have any weapons, but the assisting officer saw Dione was nervously trying with his left hand to hide the black gun and black holster directly next to him in the backseat.

Officers then helped the men exit the vehicle, and both brothers were detained for the duration of the search, which yielded the GLOCK handgun as well as a magazine of 11 bullets and a few other scattered rounds. Authorities also located a large plastic bag behind the driver’s seat, which, after testing, proved to be more 235 grams of marijuana.

Dione Black has been charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of marijuana.

