Pregnant woman shot in Chicago; unborn baby dies, family says

Police say the victim, who is in her 20s, was shot in the left side by an unknown person. (WLS via CNN)
By WLS via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - A Chicago woman is recovering after she was shot in the side. She was pregnant at the time, and her family says the unborn baby did not survive.

Police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood. The victim, who is in her 20s, was shot in the left side by an unknown person and was taken to the hospital.

Fire officials said the woman was pregnant. Her family says she was immediately taken into surgery at the hospital, but her unborn child did not survive.

The victim’s family says she also has a 1-year-old child at home.

“She’s gonna go through a lot the rest of her life. She’s missing her child, wondering what this baby would have done in life or how she would have educated this baby to go left or right…” said community activist Andrew Holmes. “Now, it’s over because of negligence of someone that discharged that weapon, and that person we need to find.”

Police say the woman was on the sidewalk at the time she was shot, but her family believes she may have been in a car. It was not immediately clear if she was the intended target of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. No one is currently in custody, and no description of a suspect has been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video to come forward.

