‘Please come home’: Family, police ask for help to find teen last seen leaving high school

The Parma Police Department said Kylee Dottore left Normandy High School around 2:20 p.m. Thursday. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Noelle Haynes, Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A family in Ohio is putting out a desperate plea for information in the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl who vanished after she left her high school Thursday afternoon.

The Parma Police Department said Kylee Dottore left Normandy High School around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

Dottore was last seen walking north on Marko Lane, according to officials.

Dottore’s mother, Michelle Pringle, was emotional when she told WOIO that instead of taking the school bus home, Dottore was spotted on a walking trail behind the school all by herself.

“Please come home,” Pringle said. “I just want my kid home, please anybody that knows anything, please share it.”

Dottore was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said. She is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Parma detectives at 440-885-1234.

