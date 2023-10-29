Advertise With Us
Palmetto woman dies in crash; 11-year-old survives

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 61-year-old Palmetto woman died last night after apparently suffering a medical catastrophe while turning onto US-41.

While driving a pickup along County Road 638 with an 11-year-old in the truck, the driver had a medical episode, veered into the grass shoulder and entered a ditch, ultimately colliding with a culvert.

First responders took her to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. This crash remains an active investigation.

