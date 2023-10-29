Advertise With Us
Oct. 29 is World Stroke Day

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Oct. 29 is World Stroke Day. We spoke with Lisa Garmong, the Stroke Coordinator at HCA Florida Blake Hospital and she brought up that strokes effect more people than we could originally think, " The risk is higher the older that you are and the risk doubles after the age of 55, but a stroke can happen to anyone at any time.”

Garmong stresses that in order to do your best to avoid strokes, it takes good overall health not just only exercising or only dieting, she also says she has seen patients that experience a stroke after they stop taking their needed medication saying, “I cant tell you the number of patients that just stop taking their medication, I mean its understandable if there is a financial issue but if that’s not the issue and they just stop taking it, you are increasing your risk.”

