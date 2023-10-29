Advertise With Us
North Port traffic stop yields marijuana, gun

By Cade Snell
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It all started with a U-Haul going 54 in a 40.

The driver, Daniel Cruz, slowed down as soon as they saw the deputy’s patrol car, but by then, the traffic stop was imminent. Once the deputy and the suspects were pulled over, the odor of marijuana became unmistakable. Neither man in the car, however, had a marijuana card.

They showed the deputy the contraband when he asked, but nervously denied having any guns. Nevertheless, he had them both step out while reinforcements arrived, and once backup was on-scene, the first officer conducted a search, immediately finding a bag in the passenger door with a lock on the zipper. Cruz admitted the bag was his, but he denied that the contents were a gun. He gave deputies the code, and they found a Glock inside.

As Cruz was a felon, deputies then read both suspects their Miranda Warnings. Cruz denied any knowledge of the gun--however. his passenger, Desmone Rodriguez, was more forthcoming. Rodriguez said he didn’t want to be a snitch, but that Cruz slid him the gun when they were getting pulled over and told Rodriguez to put it in the bag.

Cruz has been charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon as well as Possession of Marijuana.

