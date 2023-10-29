North Port felon drug and guns dealer busted

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One North Port man on probation got more than he bargained for when he reached out to another man on probation to try and trade illegal drugs.

People on probation have to make periodic check-ins with their probation officers, who also check up on their subjects when the need arises. One officer found Facebook messages between his subject and another man, Mark Colburn, who was also on probation.

Colburn had reached out to try and sell guns and drugs, as well as to try and obtain Human Growth Hormone, a steroid.

Probation officers arrived at Colburn’s and put him in handcuffs so they could complete a search of the house, which revealed two gun safes in separate spare bedroom closets as well as the barrel of a rifle in the master bedroom. Colburn’s girlfriend confessed that he had a gun in their room, which she described as “a big one,” telling police that Colburn got it from a neighbor after a domestic incident.

Upon opening the safes, officers found supplies used to deal drugs as well as a huge assortment of narcotics. Colburn had a medical marijuana card, but the packaging and quantity of the marijuana proved it couldn’t have come from a dispensary.

Police then obtained a search warrant and shortly thereafter found more than 2,100 grams of psilocybin mushroom chocolate, more than 4,100 grams of marijuana gummies, more than 2,200 grams of marijuana, and 12 marijuana cartridges, as well as drug dealing supplies, THC wax, and the rifle, which contained eleven bullets.

As Colburn is a convicted felon, he has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and a single count of possession of a controlled substance.

