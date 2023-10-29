Advertise With Us
No Tricks, just Treats in our Suncoast forecast!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast weather ends the month the same way we spent most of the month: Sunny, warm, and dry. That means quiet weather for Halloween, with temps near 80° as the sun sets (Sunset 6:47 pm). The rest of Tuesday evening holds in the 70s with a northerly breeze that could hit 15 mph to 20 mph under Partly Cloudy skies. A cold front drops south across Florida that night, but no rain with it.  Temps will drop to start November along with gusty winds, then temps warm up for the first weekend of November. The lack of October rain will take us to 22″ below normal rainfall for the year.

Tropics are still alive with a new disturbance north of Puerto Rico. This one has a 50% chance of developing in the next two days to a tropical depression. Tammy continues to weaken in the middle of the Atlantic. There are no threats for the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean at this time. Only 32 days left in Hurricane Season!

