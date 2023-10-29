New Longboat Key outdoor venue unveiled on Veterans Day

Longboat Key, Fla. (WWSB) -

Longboat Key is developing an outdoor venue space at 600 Bay Isles Road to support a variety of town and community-wide events.

The space is 4.81 acres, and the project price tag is 1.5 million dollars. The town is finishing phase two of the project, with the ‘Karen Family Pavillion,’ a paved walkway, and benches. The park-like area sits between a Publix and tennis courts.

We wanted to talk to locals to see if they think the price was worth it.

‘Well, they have the money, and I think it’s money well spent,’ said Fred Kagi, who has lived in Longboat Key for 12 years. Jeanne Lapaluccio, a resident of 2 years, agrees with Fred, saying ‘Absolutely, money well spent.’

Jeanne mentions that the town has concerts and events on the greenery all the time, and a stage will enhance the experience.

Although the two think the new venue is great for bringing the community together, Fred has his concerns.

‘I worry about too much development too fast,’ he said. ‘The prices and the building going up is just phenomenal.’

The ‘Karen Family Pavillion’ will be officially unveiled to the public during a special Veterans Day ceremony on November 11th.

