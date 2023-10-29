Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

New Longboat Key outdoor venue unveiled on Veterans Day

The new 'Karen Family Pavillion' at 600 Bay Isles Road in Longboat Key.
The new 'Karen Family Pavillion' at 600 Bay Isles Road in Longboat Key.(Sophia Vitello)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Longboat Key, Fla. (WWSB) -

Longboat Key is developing an outdoor venue space at 600 Bay Isles Road to support a variety of town and community-wide events.

The space is 4.81 acres, and the project price tag is 1.5 million dollars. The town is finishing phase two of the project, with the ‘Karen Family Pavillion,’ a paved walkway, and benches. The park-like area sits between a Publix and tennis courts.

We wanted to talk to locals to see if they think the price was worth it.

‘Well, they have the money, and I think it’s money well spent,’ said Fred Kagi, who has lived in Longboat Key for 12 years. Jeanne Lapaluccio, a resident of 2 years, agrees with Fred, saying ‘Absolutely, money well spent.’

Jeanne mentions that the town has concerts and events on the greenery all the time, and a stage will enhance the experience.

Although the two think the new venue is great for bringing the community together, Fred has his concerns.

‘I worry about too much development too fast,’ he said. ‘The prices and the building going up is just phenomenal.’

The ‘Karen Family Pavillion’ will be officially unveiled to the public during a special Veterans Day ceremony on November 11th.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News wwsb generic
BREAKING: Shooters terrorize Tampa entertainment district early Sunday morning
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
graphic
The Heat goes on for the weekend. But a change is coming.
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Crash kills cyclist not using safety lights
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspect in robbery

Latest News

The event is open for all ages.
Sun Outdoors Sarasota to host first Sarasota Sun Open pickleball tournament
Heart Happy Health Fair
Senior Friendship Center hosts first Heart Happy Health Fair
Less boo for your buck: For the second Halloween in a row, US candy inflation hits double digits
What are you wearing this Halloween?
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Palmetto woman dies in crash; 11-year-old survives