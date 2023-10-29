Inter-city thief commits crimes in borrowed car

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It began at almost 2:30 a.m. on July 7, when a woman with a mask over her mouth came into the 7/11 on Venice Ave., put several items on the counter, and then asked for two cartons of cigarettes. After eveything was scanned, the woman then asked for two more, whereupon she took everything on the counter and fled.

Cameras couldn’t identify the woman, but they found a license plate, and with a little policework, the owner’s name and address soon became apparent. When police contacted Ms. Porchea Woods, however, they soon discovered that she wasn’t the suspect. In fact, Woods had loaned her car away to a friend--a friend she’d had since they were both 14.

Woods and her friend, Brittany Jenkins, were both on probation, and Woods immediately reported everything to her probation officer. Police then discovered that Jenkins had committed another theft in North Port on the same day, all within two weeks of getting off her 18-month probation.

Jenkins was charged with Violation of Probation for Grand Theft as well as Petit Theft.

