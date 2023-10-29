City of Sarasota getting ready for annual Veterans Day Parade

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, in accordance with the City of Sarasota, will host the annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Osprey Avenue/Main Street in downtown Sarasota and will continue west on Main Street until it reaches the end at Gulfstream Avenue. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park at the corner of Gulfstream Avenue and Main Street, recognizing the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month when the armistice was signed in 1918, which ended World War I.

The parade will include the color guards from the Sarasota Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota County Fire Department, as well as students and marching bands from Sarasota Military Academy, Riverview, Booker, Sarasota and Venice high schools; North Port Young Marines; Boy Scouts of America; Girl Scouts of the USA; and many other veteran groups.

