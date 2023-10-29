Advertise With Us
BREAKING: Shooter terrorizes Tampa neighborhood early Sunday morning

Breaking News wwsb generic
Breaking News wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two are dead this morning and many more are wounded after an early morning shooting in the Ybor historic district of Tampa. Officers responded to the 1600 block of East 7th Ave. in force--approximately 50 officers were working on 7th Avenue at the time.

Police say it seems that conflict between two groups escalated to gunfire, ultimately killing one man at the scene and necessitating the transport of 19 others, one of whom died at the hospital.

One suspect has been detained for further questioning.

”Our thoughts are with the victims impacted by this senseless act, and our detectives are committed to holding those involved accountable,” Chief Lee Bercaw said.

Detectives are currently working to identify all parties involved. Investigators ask anyone with information to call Tampa PD at 813.231.6130 or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

This is an ongoing investigation. ABC7 will continue to update the story as additional information becomes available.

