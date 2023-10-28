Walk to End Alzheimer’s held today at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today at Nathan Benderson Park hundreds gathered for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

According to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website, 1,089 people took part in the walk making up 148 teams.

More than $257,000 was raised by participants for local care and support services and to find a cure. Donations are still being accepted at Walk to End Alzheimer’s .

