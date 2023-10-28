Advertise With Us
Walk to End Alzheimer’s held today at Nathan Benderson Park

Over 1,000 participants walk at Walk to End Alzheimer's in Sarasota.
Over 1,000 participants walk at Walk to End Alzheimer's in Sarasota.(Alzheimer's Association)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today at Nathan Benderson Park hundreds gathered for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

According to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website, 1,089 people took part in the walk making up 148 teams.

More than $257,000 was raised by participants for local care and support services and to find a cure. Donations are still being accepted at Walk to End Alzheimer’s .

