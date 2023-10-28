Volunteers in Venice make a difference

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - For some residents it’s the beautiful outdoors.

“I love the coast and all the beaches here. It’s a beautiful town,” says Kyson, a local middle schooler in Venice.

While for others, it’s the close-knit community.

“It’s a small town. I like the small town feel,” says Cohen, another kid growing up in Venice. But many people agree, the City of Venice is a special place.

“I just wanted to give back to the community for everything they have done for us,” says Banks, a student at Student Leadership Academy.

And what better day to do just that than on “Make a Difference Day”? Jim Foubister organizes the annual event, which brings together around 450 volunteers of all ages and backgrounds.

“You also see a heart of a community coming together. People that are from different groups and different schools all getting together,” Foubister says.

Volunteers helped refresh local parks and beaches, laying new mulch and cleaning up trash.

They provide what Venice City Manager Ed Lavallee says is a significant impact to the city in just half a day.

“It’s equivalent to one of our public works crews working full time for 15 weeks,” Lavallee says, adding he is grateful for the shared pride residents have for the city.“Venice really is the people. It’s the culture, it’s the people, it’s the personality, it’s the inviting atmosphere that we have. This just fortifies that.”

This spirit of Venice is embodied by people like Casey Clinch.

“We do whatever we can to serve our community, and especially being on the island, we love taking part in Make a Difference Day because it is something we can do within our community,” Clinch says.

A community that’s focused on instilling the next generation with a heart of service.

“It’s always nice to help others. The community has given so much to us so we wanted to give back to them,” Kyson says.

