Sarasota Police Department celebrates DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

43.5 lbs. of unwanted prescription pills SDP collected.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department took part in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by collecting unwanted or unused prescription pills at SPD HQ from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

SPD Officers collected 43.5 lbs. of unwanted prescription pills during the 4-hour timespan and a permanent box will be available at SPD HQ.

