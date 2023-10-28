Sarasota Police Department celebrates DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department took part in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by collecting unwanted or unused prescription pills at SPD HQ from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

SPD Officers collected 43.5 lbs. of unwanted prescription pills during the 4-hour timespan and a permanent box will be available at SPD HQ.

