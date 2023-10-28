Sarasota police arrest suspected dealer near Mango Elementary

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police near Mango Elementary School arrested 31-year-old Tyron Brown on Friday, stopping him originally for fleeing and for driving without a license--however, when they caught up with him, they allegedly found his secret stash.

After searching the vehicle, police found .6 grams of crack cocaine, 3.9 grams of white heroin, and 3.9 grams of purple fentanyl.

Authorities first arrested Brown at the intersection of Lemon Ave and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way before transporting him to Sarasota County Jail and charging him with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of heroin with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, and tampering with evidence.

