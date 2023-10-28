Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota police arrest suspected dealer near Mango Elementary

Sarasota police allegedly discovered more than 8 grams of narcotics in Tyron Lee's car on Friday.
Sarasota police allegedly discovered more than 8 grams of narcotics in Tyron Lee's car on Friday.(SPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police near Mango Elementary School arrested 31-year-old Tyron Brown on Friday, stopping him originally for fleeing and for driving without a license--however, when they caught up with him, they allegedly found his secret stash.

After searching the vehicle, police found .6 grams of crack cocaine, 3.9 grams of white heroin, and 3.9 grams of purple fentanyl.

Authorities first arrested Brown at the intersection of Lemon Ave and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way before transporting him to Sarasota County Jail and charging him with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of heroin with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN?
Bradenton police need help identifying man in surveillance photos
Stanley Noel
Suspect in custody after standoff in Manatee County
Bullet Hole Gun Shop
Local gun store owner speaks out on weapon used in deadly Maine shootings
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspect in robbery
A Florida man found an iguana in his toilet Saturday morning.
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I don’t know how it got there’

Latest News

graphic
The Heat goes on for the weekend. But a change is coming.
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Crash kills cyclist not using safety lights
City of Bradenton building changes could be coming
Palmetto Gun Show
Local gun show works to keep guns out of wrong hands