Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office hosting fourth annual Halloween Drive-Thru

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After starting in 2020 as a COVID-19 friendly alternative to trick-or-treating, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its third annual Halloween Drive-Thru from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard today.

SCSO Mounted Patrol horse’s will be there for families to interact with. Event-goers will be able to enter between the Arby’s restaurant and the BP convenience store.

“While this event originated due to the pandemic, it has grown and become a highly anticipated annual event,” commented Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman. “It is easy to attend; quick, safe, and fun for families; and allows our agency members to interact with the community.”

The Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, the Baltimore Orioles, and the Sarasota Film Festival are presenting Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular at Ed Smith Stadium starting at 5 p.m., which offers another great event for local families.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.