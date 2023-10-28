Port Charlotte fatal bicycle crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - One bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene in an accident on Friday, Oct. 27, in Port Charlotte.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the time of the accident was at 7:27 p.m. and the man who passed was 63-years-old and was not wearing a helmet.

The vehicle was being driven by a 17-year-old heading west on Harborview Road when the front of his car made contact with the bicyclist.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.