Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Gusty Saturday

Tammy Returns to the Tropics
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As a large high pressure system remains to the north of Florida, an east to northeasterly wind pattern continues to bring breezy conditions to the Suncoast this weekend. On Saturday winds will primarily flow between 10 to 15 mph, however, gusts between 20 and 25 mph are expected. Expect a repeat of wind patterns on Sunday, with gusts primarily arriving in the late afternoon.

Overall, conditions will be hot, sunny and breezy, making for an ideal beach day. Highs will reach the upper 80s. Dewpoints in the mid 60s will hold the feels-like temperature to a respectable 91 degrees. Gulf water temperatures have been hanging out in the upper 70s for a week, creating a respectable cool down for sunbathers. The ultra violet index will be in the moderate to high category between noon and 4 p.m.

In the tropics, Tammy has returned. After Hurricane Tammy weakened to a low pressure system, it reorganized and gained tropical storm strength again. Tammy is expected to move further east of Bermuda, and weaken once again to a low pressure system early next week.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Noel
Suspect in custody after standoff in Manatee County
DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN?
Bradenton police need help identifying man in surveillance photos
A Florida man found an iguana in his toilet Saturday morning.
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I don’t know how it got there’
Winning ticket
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm - VOD - Friday PM
Boo-tiful forecast
First Alert Weather: No scary weather on the way
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
New Disturbance in Caribbean
New Disturbance in the Caribbean