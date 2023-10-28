Gusty Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As a large high pressure system remains to the north of Florida, an east to northeasterly wind pattern continues to bring breezy conditions to the Suncoast this weekend. On Saturday winds will primarily flow between 10 to 15 mph, however, gusts between 20 and 25 mph are expected. Expect a repeat of wind patterns on Sunday, with gusts primarily arriving in the late afternoon.

Overall, conditions will be hot, sunny and breezy, making for an ideal beach day. Highs will reach the upper 80s. Dewpoints in the mid 60s will hold the feels-like temperature to a respectable 91 degrees. Gulf water temperatures have been hanging out in the upper 70s for a week, creating a respectable cool down for sunbathers. The ultra violet index will be in the moderate to high category between noon and 4 p.m.

In the tropics, Tammy has returned. After Hurricane Tammy weakened to a low pressure system, it reorganized and gained tropical storm strength again. Tammy is expected to move further east of Bermuda, and weaken once again to a low pressure system early next week.

