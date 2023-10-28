Advertise With Us
Crash kills cyclist not using safety lights

(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One Port Charlotte woman died just before 7:30 Friday night while driving west in the westbound lane on Harborview Road east of DeLeon Drive.

A 17-year-old boy in a pickup truck hit the cyclist from behind, ultimately leading to her death.

ABC7 will continue to update the story as more information becomes available; this remains an active investigation.

