City of Bradenton building changes could be coming

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Big changes could be coming to the City Hall building and the Bradenton Police Department headquarters.

Currently, city administrators and Bradenton police officers share one building in downtown Bradenton. That building is now in negotiations to be sold, Mayor Gene Brown confirms.

If this sale goes through, both the Mayor and his staff as well as the Bradenton Police Department would get new buildings in new locations.

Combined, these two buildings will equal a 48 million dollar project - the new City Hall building will cost $18 million and the new Bradenton Police Department headquarters will cost $30 million.

The new City Hall building will be located on 1111 3rd Avenue West and the new Bradenton Police Department headquarters will be located at 6th Avenue West and 2nd Street West.

The two brand new buildings will begin construction in June of 2024, with hopes to have them done by late 2025.

Renderings (City of Bradenton)

Renderings (City of Bradenton)

