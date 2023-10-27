Sarasota Middle Counselor named 2024 Florida School Counselor of the Year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools announced that Sarasota Middle School’s Dr. Carmen Larson has been named the Florida School Counselor Association’s 2024 Florida School Counselor of the Year. This is the first time a school counselor from Sarasota County Schools has won the award.

Created to recognize the life-changing impact that school counselors have on students and school communities, the SCOY award honors school counselors who successfully manage comprehensive school counseling programs; innovatively work to advance the profession; and passionately advocate for the needs of their students, families, and school communities, among other important criteria.

“I am honored to be named the 2024 Florida School Counselor of the Year,” said Larson. “I love engaging with my students and their families to help plan out their future success. Success in school takes on many forms, and school counselors work directly alongside teachers & families to help students navigate all aspects from academics to resiliency, civic engagement to developmental milestones, and beyond. I consider it a great privilege to represent not only my profession, but also Sarasota County Schools in the FSCA’s efforts to uplift the students of today as they become the great leaders of tomorrow.”

Dr. Carmen Larson will be in the running for the National School Counselor of the Year award from the American School Counselor Association for the 2024-25 school year.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.