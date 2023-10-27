Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota Middle Counselor named 2024 Florida School Counselor of the Year

Dr. Carmen Larson and Deb Giacolone
Dr. Carmen Larson and Deb Giacolone(Sarasota County Schools)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools announced that Sarasota Middle School’s Dr. Carmen Larson has been named the Florida School Counselor Association’s 2024 Florida School Counselor of the Year. This is the first time a school counselor from Sarasota County Schools has won the award.

Created to recognize the life-changing impact that school counselors have on students and school communities, the SCOY award honors school counselors who successfully manage comprehensive school counseling programs; innovatively work to advance the profession; and passionately advocate for the needs of their students, families, and school communities, among other important criteria.

“I am honored to be named the 2024 Florida School Counselor of the Year,” said Larson. “I love engaging with my students and their families to help plan out their future success. Success in school takes on many forms, and school counselors work directly alongside teachers & families to help students navigate all aspects from academics to resiliency, civic engagement to developmental milestones, and beyond. I consider it a great privilege to represent not only my profession, but also Sarasota County Schools in the FSCA’s efforts to uplift the students of today as they become the great leaders of tomorrow.”

Dr. Carmen Larson will be in the running for the National School Counselor of the Year award from the American School Counselor Association for the 2024-25 school year.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Noel
Suspect in custody after standoff in Manatee County
DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN?
Bradenton police need help identifying man in surveillance photos
A Florida man found an iguana in his toilet Saturday morning.
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I don’t know how it got there’
Winning ticket
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Brothers ready to battle it out on the gridiron (Left, Keyvon Reddick; right, Eric Lewis Jr.)
Brothers ready to battle it out on the gridiron
Alicja Korec
Deputies searching for missing endangered adult
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspect in robbery
Tyron Brown
Man arrested on warrant, search of vehicle revealed drugs