Registration for Sunshine Skyway 10K opens Oct. 30

Sunshine Skyway 10K
Sunshine Skyway 10K(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Registration for the 7th Annual Skyway 10K is scheduled to open Oct. 30 at 8 a.m. through the event’s official website.

Representatives of the 2024 Skyway 10K—slated to take place March 3—urge prospective registrants to take note of crucial updates made to this year’s registration process. This year, the event will not feature a lottery system. Spots will be distributed in a first-come, first-serve basis.

The cost of registration on Oct. 30 is $125. Registration fees will increase on Nov. 14 and periodically thereafter until March.

All proceeds from the Skyway 10K benefit the Armed Forces Families Foundation (AFFF), a Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that dedicates 100% of donations to fund permanent and semi-permanent infrastructure projects directly impacting active-duty servicemembers, veterans and their families.

Each year, 8,000 runners from around the world take part in the 6.2-mile run across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge—considered the flagship bridge of Florida that spans Hillsborough, Pinellas and Manatee counties. To date, the Skyway 10K races have garnered nearly $3 million in donations for AFFF.

The Skyway 10K has more than 500 volunteer positions available throughout race weekend. Those looking to volunteer can register at www.skyway10k.com/community-volunteers/volunteers or contact volunteer@skyway10k.com. The first 500 volunteers to register and volunteer for the 2024 Skyway 10K will be eligible for priority registration for 2025′s event, according to race officials.

Registrants are asked to please review the refund, transfer and deferral policies at www.Skyway10k.com prior to registering. For Skyway 10K questions, please visit the Skyway 10K FAQ pages located at www.skyway10k.com or contact info@skyway10k.com or call 844.374.4030.

Those interested in running in the 7th Annual Skyway 10K are encouraged to visit www.Skyway10k.com or any of the Skyway 10K social media pages for a link to the registration portal on or after Oct. 30.

