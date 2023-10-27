National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day October 28

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement agencies around the Suncoast will participate in this weekend’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The event will allow the community to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Officers will only collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

It is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

To find a pill drop-off location near you, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.