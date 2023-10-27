Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day October 28

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement agencies around the Suncoast will participate in this weekend’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The event will allow the community to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Officers will only collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

It is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

To find a pill drop-off location near you, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Noel
Suspect in custody after standoff in Manatee County
DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN?
Bradenton police need help identifying man in surveillance photos
A Florida man found an iguana in his toilet Saturday morning.
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I don’t know how it got there’
Winning ticket
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Alicja Korec
Deputies searching for missing endangered adult
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspect in robbery
Tyron Brown
Man arrested on warrant, search of vehicle revealed drugs
Manatee High School football
Manatee High School Varsity Football team still working to finish strong