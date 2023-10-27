Advertise With Us
Manatee High School Varsity Football team still working to finish strong

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By James Hill
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee High School senior quarterback Andrew Heidelberg and the Hurricanes began the season powered by six wins in a row. After losing at Venice and at home to Riverview, the team is ready to finish the regular season with wins.

“The season’s going by quick, we got to make the most of it. Obviously we got to take it one game at a time so that’s what we’re doing right now,” said Andrew Heidel.

Manatee High School’s football program is led by Coach Jacquez Green. He’s a former NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver. He says he understands what it’s like to watch a team thrive through adversity and finish strong. Jacquez Green tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill his team still has tremendous upside.

“Just want to make our community proud. I want the people who attend Manatee games and the alumni and all of the people who deal with Manatee Football to feel proud that we represent the community the right way, that the players play hard and that they don’t get in any trouble, and they make good grades in the classroom,” said Coach Green.

The Manatee Hurricanes play on the road against the Palmetto Tigers in week ten.

