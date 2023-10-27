Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspect in robbery

SAMOSET, Fla. (WWSB) - The man pictured is a suspect in a robbery at the Marathon Gas Station at 3101 15th St. E., Bradenton (Samoset) that happened just before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies say his right shoe is broken and he is wearing a Minecraft backpack.

If you recognize him or know anything about this case, please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or contact CrimeStoppers of Manatee County, Inc. at 1-866-634-TIPS to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.