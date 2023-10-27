Advertise With Us
Man arrested on warrant, search of vehicle revealed drugs

Tyron Brown
Tyron Brown(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tyron Brown was arrested by Sarasota Police officers on Friday on a warrant for fleeing to elude law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

A search of the vehicle revealed one large plastic baggie containing 0.6 grams of crack cocaine, one large plastic baggie containing 13 individually packaged baggies of a white powdery substance, which tested positive for heroin (3.9 grams), and two large plastic baggies containing 11 individually packaged baggies of a purple powdery substance, which tested positive for fentanyl (3.9 grams).

Brown was transported to the Sarasota County Jail and was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of heroin with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, and tampering with evidence.

