Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Local hospital trains for mass casualty event

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a dire situation in Lewiston, Maine as doctors from all across the area came to local hospitals to treat critical injuries after mass shootings left at least 18 people dead on Wednesday night.

“Our hospitals are not geared to handle this kind of shooting event and they’re doing the best we can,” said Lewiston City Councilor Robert McCarthy.

The difference between life and death can potentially be a matter of seconds, which puts a premium on establishing effective protocols before tragedy strikes.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Director of Public Safety Jeff Mangrum says they have two key types of training to prepare for mass casualty incidents.

“We have a group around the table who are working through those patients and identifying what they would need and how long care would initially take to respond to those individuals,” said Mangrum, describing the table top exercise they conduct.

The other form of training is a full-scale exercise.

“The real scenario of having those volunteers wearing the triage tag and understanding what is critically going wrong with that patient. We have our teams diagnose and triage them quickly and basically care for them just like it was an actual event,” said Mangrum.

He adds they have protocols in place to set up a surge room, which allows them to handle a rapid influx of patients and quickly diagnose the severity of an individual’s injuries.

Another thing Mangrum says is vital is the on-site trauma center, which saves crucial seconds by allowing medical professionals to provide immediate care and avoid having to fly a patient to another hospital.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Noel
Suspect in custody after standoff in Manatee County
DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN?
Bradenton police need help identifying man in surveillance photos
A Florida man found an iguana in his toilet Saturday morning.
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I don’t know how it got there’
Winning ticket
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Oct. 28
WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: Road work projects underway in Venice
Sunshine Skyway 10K
Registration for Sunshine Skyway 10K opens Oct. 30
Members of the Tampa Bay Rays take batting practice at Tropicana Field before a baseball game...
Rays push for swift approval of financing deal for new ballpark
Boo-tiful forecast
First Alert Weather: No scary weather on the way