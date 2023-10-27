Local hospital trains for mass casualty event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a dire situation in Lewiston, Maine as doctors from all across the area came to local hospitals to treat critical injuries after mass shootings left at least 18 people dead on Wednesday night.

“Our hospitals are not geared to handle this kind of shooting event and they’re doing the best we can,” said Lewiston City Councilor Robert McCarthy.

The difference between life and death can potentially be a matter of seconds, which puts a premium on establishing effective protocols before tragedy strikes.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Director of Public Safety Jeff Mangrum says they have two key types of training to prepare for mass casualty incidents.

“We have a group around the table who are working through those patients and identifying what they would need and how long care would initially take to respond to those individuals,” said Mangrum, describing the table top exercise they conduct.

The other form of training is a full-scale exercise.

“The real scenario of having those volunteers wearing the triage tag and understanding what is critically going wrong with that patient. We have our teams diagnose and triage them quickly and basically care for them just like it was an actual event,” said Mangrum.

He adds they have protocols in place to set up a surge room, which allows them to handle a rapid influx of patients and quickly diagnose the severity of an individual’s injuries.

Another thing Mangrum says is vital is the on-site trauma center, which saves crucial seconds by allowing medical professionals to provide immediate care and avoid having to fly a patient to another hospital.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.